|
|
GORDO - Gerald Glendon Skelton, age 79, of Gordo, Ala., died September 18, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Emanuel Baptist Church in Gordo, Ala. There will be a private burial at a later date.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Skelton; son, Glenn Skelton (Vicki); two daughters, Lisa Junkin (Cecil) and Donna Carver (Barry); brother, Hayes Skelton (Peggy); and ten grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and known by the community as the "Sweet Tater Man".
In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Double Branches Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to Thomas Raymond, 858 Rumba Road Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 20, 2019