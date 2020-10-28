Geraldine DunnTuscaloosa - Geraldine Dunn, 96, of Tuscaloosa, passed away at home on Monday, October 26, 2020.Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Univ. Church of Christ, with visitation from 1 PM until time of service. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents, Lavenia Truelove and John M. Walker; brother, Juel M. Walker; and sister, Annette W. Crabb.Survivors include daughters, Jeanne D. Campbell, Tuscaloosa and Nancy D. Hunt, Nashville, TN; sons, Larry "Bud" Dunn and wife Linda, Tuscaloosa and John "Bob" Dunn and wife Beth, Tuscaloosa; twin sister, Wardine W. Wilcox, San Antonio, TX; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.