TUSCALOOSA - Geraldine L. Brown, age 97, died June 16, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A private family service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence W. Brown; and granddaughter, Ashley L. Burdick.

Survivors include her daughters, Teresa B. Marx of Tuscaloosa and Deborah B. Singley (Dan) of Cumming, Ga.; grandchildren, Regan S. Melloy and Anna B. Singley; and great-grandchildren, Daniel and Hannah Holland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.







