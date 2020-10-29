Or Copy this URL to Share

Gertrude Irene Montgomery

Gertrude Irene Montgomery age 65 passed away on October 28th 2020 at Hunter Creek Nursing Home.

Graveside services will be held at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Friday October 30th 2020 at 1:00pm.

She is survived by 3 sisters; Eunice McIntosh, Mary Crocker, Nell Lunceford Two Brothers; Chester Booth and Tony Booth.

Serving as pallbearers are Brad Booth, Ronald McIntosh, Dwayne McIntosh, Eric Duren, Fred Powell, and Richard Burroughs.

Sunset Funeral Home Directing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store