NORTHPORT -Graveside services for Ginger Scott will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home in Northport, Alabama with the Rev. Ralph Thomas officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. She passed away at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa on January 5, 2020.
Ginger was a graduate of Mississippi University for Women. She worked at the Southern Research Institute in Birmingham as a microbiologist, worked at UAB in research, was a medical microbiologist in Meridian, Miss. and worked in soil science research at The University of Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Gressett; father, Otha Gressett; and brother, Fred Gressett.
She leaves behind her husband, Victor Scott; and daughters, Brynna and Maria Scott of Northport; brother, David Gressett (Gwen) of Daleville, Miss.; sisters, Sandra LaSpisa of Bartlesville, Okla.; Paula Ferguson (Jim) of Anchorage, Alaska; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 8, 2020