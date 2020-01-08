Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ginger Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginger Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ginger Scott Obituary
NORTHPORT -Graveside services for Ginger Scott will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home in Northport, Alabama with the Rev. Ralph Thomas officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. She passed away at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa on January 5, 2020.
Ginger was a graduate of Mississippi University for Women. She worked at the Southern Research Institute in Birmingham as a microbiologist, worked at UAB in research, was a medical microbiologist in Meridian, Miss. and worked in soil science research at The University of Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Gressett; father, Otha Gressett; and brother, Fred Gressett.
She leaves behind her husband, Victor Scott; and daughters, Brynna and Maria Scott of Northport; brother, David Gressett (Gwen) of Daleville, Miss.; sisters, Sandra LaSpisa of Bartlesville, Okla.; Paula Ferguson (Jim) of Anchorage, Alaska; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ginger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now