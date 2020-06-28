TUSCALOOSA – Gladys K. Miljus, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died June 20, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Burial will take place in St. Elijah Cemetery; Aliquippa, Pa. Arrangements are being handled by Tatalovich Funeral Home. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directed with local arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Stepanovich Kusic of Aliquippa, Pa.; husband, George P. Miljus; brother, Dr. George L. Kusic; sisters-in-law, Mildred Miljus and Marie Dudek; and brothers-in-law, Nicholas and Peter Miljus.

Survivors include daughters, Karen Press (David) and Roberta Hmiel (S. Paul); son, George P. Miljus; sisters-in-law, Barbara Novakovic, Patricia Miljus and Alexandra Kusic; brother-in-law, John Miljus; grandchildren, Stephen Hmiel (Emma), Laura Hmiel, Molly Miljus, Paul Miljus, Cary Miljus, Matthew Press and James Press; and great-grandchild, Silas Balayhmielwilson.

Gladys graduated from BTC in Pittsburgh, Pa. and worked as a medical secretary. After her marriage to George, she worked as a confidential secretary for Westinghouse on the Manhattan Project. She was active for many years in the League of Women Voters and worked for Easter Seal of Pennsylvania. She was a volunteer at DCH Regional Medical Center. A longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, she was also a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, an avid bridge player and golfer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church.





