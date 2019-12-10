|
NORTHPORT - Gladys P. Hall, age 101, of Northport, Ala., passed away December 9, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Raymond Robertson officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam P. Hall; son, Robert R. Hall; and granddaughter, Rhonda L. Poe.
Survivors include her daughter, Leavelle Lemley (Willie) of Tuscaloosa; and daughter-in-law, Bobbie S. Hall; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was a very loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who loved the Lord and is now in the arms of Jesus rejoicing with her family who entered before her.
Pallbearers will be Gerry Hall, Mike Hall, Barry Lemley, Nicholas Lemley, Buddy Poe and Raymond Dockery.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 10, 2019