NORTHPORT - Glenda "Susie" White Culp, age 69, of Northport, Ala., passed away December 2, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Charlie Simmons officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel and Crematory directing. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Conley Glen White and Janice Jaqueline Mitchell White; and brother, Gregory Phillip White.
She is survived by her daughters, Amy Materson and Jennifer Colbaugh; brother, Mike White; and grandchildren, Chelsea Materson and Abby Colbaugh.
Honorary pallbearers are Courtney White, Mike Bobo, Ben Miller, Hugh Schmidt, Matt Raggio, and Tommy Seale, Members of the Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa Fire Department.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 4, 2019