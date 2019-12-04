Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Culp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda White "Susie" Culp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda White "Susie" Culp Obituary
NORTHPORT - Glenda "Susie" White Culp, age 69, of Northport, Ala., passed away December 2, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Charlie Simmons officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel and Crematory directing. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Conley Glen White and Janice Jaqueline Mitchell White; and brother, Gregory Phillip White.
She is survived by her daughters, Amy Materson and Jennifer Colbaugh; brother, Mike White; and grandchildren, Chelsea Materson and Abby Colbaugh.
Honorary pallbearers are Courtney White, Mike Bobo, Ben Miller, Hugh Schmidt, Matt Raggio, and Tommy Seale, Members of the Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa Fire Department.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -