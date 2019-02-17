|
TUSCALOOSA - Gloria Beck, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed from this life and into the arms of her Savior on February 14, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service.
She was born on May 19, 1932, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late Donald Foster Jones and Estelle Fuller Jones and is also preceded in death by her husband, John Hamrick Beck and sisters Betty Jones Wincek (John) and Margaret Jones Brown.
She is survived by two children, Johnathon David Beck (Michelle) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Richard Hamrick Beck (Margaret) of Prattville, Ala. She is the grandmother to four grandchildren, Mary Margaret Beck, Foster Beck, Elizabeth Beck and Barrett Beck.
She was a graduate of Holt High School and attended Shelton State College in Tuscaloosa.
Gloria was employee of Gulf States Paper, where she worked for 38 years prior to retiring in 1994. After her retirement from Gulf States Paper she continued to be involved with gardening and traveling with her father and sisters.
Gloria was a devoted mother and wife. She presented everyone with a smile, and loved helping others that were in need when her health allowed. She had a great love of Art especially Jack Warner's collections at Gulf States Paper, (Westervelt).
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa.
Gloria became a resident at Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Tuscaloosa and the family extends heartfelt appreciation to the Staff of Morning Pointe. We are also thankful for the staff at Hunter Creek Health for her care in the last few months.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gloria's name to First Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 17, 2019