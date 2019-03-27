Home

TUSCALOOSA - Gloria Senna Yates Reed, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., left this earthly life March 17, 2019.
A graduate of Tuscaloosa High School, she attended Mary Baldwin College and the University of Alabama. Her illustrious career included serving as aide to late Rep. Armstead Selden on Capitol Hill, Manager, The Alchemy Thoroughbred Horse farm in Lexington, Ky., co-owner of Twin Gryphon Thoroughbred Farm, Wilsonville, Ala., followed by housemother, Kappa Alpha Fraternity, the University of Alabama.
Gloria was artsy, fun-loving, passionate about her beliefs, and most of all loved her family, Alabama football, her dogs, working in her garden and the beach.
She was predeceased by her parents, Martha and Charles A. Senna; and husband, Julian Reed, former owner of Southside Drugstore.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha Yates, Paris, Ky., son, William Yates (Amy) of Pensacola, Fla., four grandsons, twins, Alexander and Jonathan Harlow of Paris, Ky., Brent Yates and Callum Yates of Pensacola, Fla.; sisters, Jacqueline S. Westfall of Richmond, Va. and Corinne S. Giles (Jerry) of Hoover, Ala.; brother, Charles P. Senna, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; numerous nieces and nephews; and 12 first cousins.
A family celebration of her life is planned at Sunnyside Beach, Fla. where memories of her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins were dear to her.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 27, 2019
