BUHL - Glorian Strickland Channell Andress, age 87, of Buhl passed away June 12, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Cornelius Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Sebron Channell, Henry Gore and James Andress; daughter, Virginia Harless; and grandson, Joey Harless.

Survivors include her son, Sebron Channell, Jr. of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughters, Karen Nemeth (James) of Wedowee, Ala., Donna Channell of Hoover, Ala. and Jane Kiser (Greg) of Piedmont, Ala.; brother, William Strickland, Jr. of Mobile, Ala.; ten grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was born to parents, Willie and Lavada Strickland March 23, 1933 in Romulus. She married her high school sweetheart, Sebron Channell. They were married for 30 years and raised five children.

At the age of 55, she attended Shelton State Community College, earning a nursing degree. She worked at DCH and the VA hospital until retirement.

Special thanks to Heritage Healthcare and SouthernCare Hospice Care.

Flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, Glorian loved plants and flowers, continuing to operate Andress Nursery after Jim's death.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Cornelius Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Linda Mason, 16196 Cornelius Church Rd., Buhl, AL 35446.







