Glynn Peyton (Sonny) Hewett Jr.
Glynn Peyton (Sonny) Hewett, Jr.
Tuscaloosa - Glynn Peyton (Sonny) Hewett, Jr., 83, passed away on September 22, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Anthony Hewett and Glynn Peyton Hewett, Sr.; sister, Glynnis Hewett Johnson; and brother, Thomas Anthony Hewett.
Survivors include his daughters, Amy Hewett Smalley and Mary Glynn Colgrove (Kurt); grandchildren, Lawson McCay Higgins (Luci), Peyton Kurtis Colgrove and Kaleb Moseley Colgrove; and great grandchild, Hunter James Higgins.
Sonny was born in Tuscaloosa, AL in 1937. He attended Tuscaloosa High School and the University of Alabama. After serving in the Navy, he graduated from Livingston College. Sonny worked in insurance sales until he retired. Golf, fishing and hunting were his favorite ways to spend time. He also loved visiting with his children and grandchildren.
The family would like to express gratitude for the care that he received at Pine Valley.
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel, Funeral Home & Crematory, (205) 553-3141

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
