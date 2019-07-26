|
TUSCALOOSA - Goldriee Belton Jones, 73, of Tuscaloosa, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Goldriee Jones will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12 noon in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. Pastor Edward Seaborn will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Goldriee Jones will be held on today, July 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019