DEMOPOLIS - Gordon Henry Moore, age 91, a lifelong resident of Demopolis passed away July 5, 2020 at his residence.Gordon was born September 13, 1928, to Willie Lee McMillan Moore and David Alexander Moore.He was a member of First United Methodist Church Demopolis, the Demopolis Masonic Lodge, and was a Paul Harris Fellow within the Rotary Club of Demopolis. Membership in all three organizations spanned over sixty years.After graduating from Demopolis High School, Gordon worked at the United States Postal Service in Demopolis and in Alaska. He was also a Traffic Specialist on the Distant Early Warning Line for the Federal Reserve where he received a certificate for crossing the Arctic Circle in 1958.Gordon served in the United States Army in Company B 180th Infantry 45th Infantry Division during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea and Japan.He purchased two oil distributorships with Sinclair Oil and Union 76 and was a partner in Cleveland & Moore Oil Company until his retirement.Gordon was instrumental in the establishment of Demopolis Academy in 1972. He enjoyed quail hunting, training bird dogs, cattle farming and beekeeping.A graveside service with interment will be held at Memorial Gardens Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-nine years, Mary Willingham Moore; his parents, Willie Lee McMillan Moore and David Alexander Moore; brothers, David Moore, Junior, Vernon Moore and Hawkins Moore; sisters, Frances Rowe and Dorothy Smitherman; and grandson, Dr. Joshua Moore.Survivors include his two daughters, Terre Moore (Pat) and Mary Ann Mullins (John); grandchildren, Morgan Walters (Clay), Mary Michael Cowling, Maddie Mullins, Henry Mullins, Laura Justice (Samuel), John Moore (Shanthy) and Jesse Moore; and five great-grandchildren.Pallbearers include John Cox Webb, Dr. Ted Stuedeman, John Gross, Scott Parten, Kenny Freeman and Steve Wilkerson.A special thank you to his wonderful caregivers - Georgia Weston, Joyce Johnson, Sadie Johnson, Lillie Edwards and Diane Williams.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Big Oak Ranch.