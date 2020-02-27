|
DEMOPOLIS - Gordon Lan Richardson, of Demopolis, passed away at 84 years old on February 25, 2020. Lan was born on November 9, 1935 in Greene County, Alabama. He graduated from Greene County High School in 1954 and the University of Alabama in 1958 with a degree in Chemistry. Lan's favorite courses were his Analytical Chemistry courses and his senior year he was a Lab Instructor in these courses.
Lan met the love of his life in a Chemistry lab at Alabama, Betty Evans, from Russellville, Alabama.
Upon graduation, Lan was hired at Gulf States Paper Corporation in Demopolis by Walt Adams, who became a lifelong and career mentor for him. When Walt took a job at GSPC in Tuscaloosa, Lan succeeded him as Technical Director at the Demopolis mill, a job he held until he was named Vice President for Market Development, a position he held until he retired after 36 years at Gulf States.
Betty and Lan were married in 1960 and lived in Norfolk, Va. where Lan was fulfilling a military obligation in the United States Navy for four years as a Naval Officer. After two years on board ship, he was nominated for a leadership award and was assigned as instructor at the Atlantic Fleet Leadership Academy in Little Creek, Va. Betty and Lan moved to Demopolis in 1962 where he resumed his career at Gulf States.
Lan was an avid tennis player from 11 years old and played tennis and half-court basketball as long as he was able. His love for Alabama football was well known, where he was a season ticket holder for 50 years. What is not well known is his love of history. He particularly was knowledgeable in his three favorite periods: the Revolutionary period in the 1770s, World War I, and the Depression Era through WW II.
Lan was preceded in death by his parents Frances and Horace Richardson; and sister, Gail Shelfer.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Gordon Richardson, Jr. (Lillian) and Steven Richardson; daughter, Elizabeth Richardson O'Rourke (Michael); and grandchildren, Gordon Lan "Trey" Richardson, III (Chelsea), James "Sims" Richardson, Emma Richardson, John "Jack" O'Rourke and William "Lan" O'Rourke. His family was truly a blessing to him; he treasured them, loved them and was so extremely proud of them. They were the brightest light of his life.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Demopolis followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 109 S Strawberry Ave., Demopolis, AL 36732.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020