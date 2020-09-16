1/
Grace Symm Hataway
Northport - Grace Symm Hataway, age 89, of Northport, Alabama, died peacefully in the early morning of September 13, 2020.
Grace was the widow of George D. Hataway, Jr., the mother of Tanya Hataway Lisenby (Philip), and grandmother to Kayla Symm Lisenby-Denson (April) and Molly Lisenby Stone (Rich). She was the daughter of John and Maria Symm and the sister of Victor, Francis, and Margaret, who all predeceased her. She will be interred alongside George at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. There will be no formal services. Please take a moment to recall a fond recollection of Grace and smile in her memory.
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is in charge of services.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
