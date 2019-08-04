Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Grady Cecil Pennington Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Grady D. Cecil Pennington "Papa", age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior with Rev. Gary Youngblood officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Girley and Alma Pennington; wives, Mavis Ruth Pennington and Guelda Pennington; brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Teresa S. Mayfield (Edward), Lydia Ellis (Andrew); sons, Mark Stanley, Graydon Pennington (Bonnie) and Joy Lee Skelton (Kay); sister, Deborah Skelton (Wayne); grandchildren, Stephanie L. Mayfield-Brooks (Kevin), Heather Mayfield, Lauren Elliott (David); great-grandchildren, Finley Grace Brooks, Elaina Skye Elliott and other grandchildren.
Grady also served in the United States Navy in the Korean War.
Pallbearers will be Mark Stanley, Mike Services, Mike Stanley, Eric Hester, Richard McMillan, Robert Maness and Yantcy Chastain.
Honorary pallbearers are William Starnes, Tuscaloosa County Board of Transportation, friends and family of the Holt/Peterson community and FMNH Station 4 Nurses.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 4, 2019
