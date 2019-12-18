Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Scott Daniel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Scott Daniel Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Gregory Scott Daniel, age 55, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on December 16, 2019 at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Keith Pugh officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Blaich Daniel.
Survivors include his father, Tommy Daniel; sons, Cory Daniel (Holli) and Derek Daniel (Danielle); sister, Rhonda Irick; brothers, Kirk Daniel and Kevin Daniel; grandchildren, Caden Scott Daniel, Adaline Beth Daniel, Benjamine Clark Daniel, and Sunny Emilia Daniel.
Almost 27 years after being hit by a drunk driver, Gregory Scott Daniel went into the arms of Jesus. Whether you believe in miracles or not, read his story at www.gregoryscottdaniel.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -