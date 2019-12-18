|
TUSCALOOSA - Gregory Scott Daniel, age 55, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on December 16, 2019 at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Keith Pugh officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Blaich Daniel.
Survivors include his father, Tommy Daniel; sons, Cory Daniel (Holli) and Derek Daniel (Danielle); sister, Rhonda Irick; brothers, Kirk Daniel and Kevin Daniel; grandchildren, Caden Scott Daniel, Adaline Beth Daniel, Benjamine Clark Daniel, and Sunny Emilia Daniel.
Almost 27 years after being hit by a drunk driver, Gregory Scott Daniel went into the arms of Jesus. Whether you believe in miracles or not, read his story at www.gregoryscottdaniel.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 18, 2019