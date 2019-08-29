|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Howell White, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 27, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Rev. Penny Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Melvin Woodrow "Bob" White.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet White Jones (David) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, M. Randall White (Penny) of Nazareth, Pa.; grandchildren, Tracey Jones Snider (Clay), David Henderson Jones, Benjamin Thomas White, Matthew Reed White, Grace Marie White and Hope Elizabeth White; great-grandchildren, Calley Howell Snider, Ellee Smith Snider, Henderson Tucker Jones, Isabella Catherine Lee Jones, Brewer David Jones, Brilan Reed White and Makayla Renee White.
Gwen was born in Erie, Pa., and raised in Oak Hill, Ohio. During World War II she worked at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio, where she met Melvin "Bob" White and they married in 1945. When Bob was discharged from the Army Air Corps they returned to Alabama, Bob's home state, where he continued his career with the Alabama Power Co. In Tuscaloosa, Gwen became active in Trinity United Methodist Church and was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class, and Trinity United Methodist Women. She worked at the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education and the University of Alabama Business School Library.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her delight was her six grandchildren and she was very proud of their achievements. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren who loved her very much. She will be remembered for her great love as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
We would like to thank all the nurses in the ICU Unit at Northport DCH and a special thank you to nurse John Parker, Jr. for their care, love and attention.
Pallbearers will be Randy White, David M. Jones, David H. Jones, Clay Snider, Larry Dearman and Jimmy Powell.
Honorary pallbearers are Benjamin White and Matthew White.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019