Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Gwendolyn Howell "Gwen" White

Gwendolyn Howell "Gwen" White Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Howell White, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 27, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Rev. Penny Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 29, 2019
