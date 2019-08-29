|
TUSCALOOSA - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Howell White, age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 27, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Rev. Penny Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 29, 2019