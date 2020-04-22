|
TUSCALOOSA - Hannah Culpepper Brock, born February 3, 1930, went to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on April 18, 2020. She was a loving and committed wife, servant to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a generous and compassionate person to all who knew her.
Hannah was born in Cullman, Ala. to the late Thomas Perry Culpepper and Nettie Hyatt Culpepper. She received her degree in nursing in 1951 from Birmingham Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and then went on to complete nurse anesthesia school at the University of Alabama in 1953. While working at University Hospital one night she contacted the resident intern on call to assist with a patient. That intern was Ernest Cole (E.C.) Brock, Jr. MD. E.C. and Hannah were married in March 31, 1955 and they moved to Tuscaloosa in 1960 for E. C. to start his Orthopedic Surgery practice.
Hannah was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years to teenage girls and later senior adults.
She was instrumental in starting several national Christian based programs in Tuscaloosa including Child Evangelism in the 60's, Bill Bright's Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU) in the mid 70's on the University of Alabama Campus as well as helping to bring Community Bible Study (CBS) to Tuscaloosa where she served in leadership roles for 27 years. She was also member of the Astra Study Club. Hannah served as President of the Tuscaloosa County Medical Alliance. She also served on the Alabama Board of Health and held a position on the Certificate of Need Review Board of Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ernest Cole Brock, Jr., her son, Ernest Cole Brock III; brothers, Thomas Perry Culpepper and Rufus Horace Culpepper; sisters, Margaret Culpepper Davis, Alice Culpepper Werner, Nell Culpepper Baker.
Survivors include her children, Rita Phifer (Jim), Greg Brock (Trudi) and Becky Sillers (Michael). She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Brock, Neal and William (Julia) Phifer, Jonathan Sillers (Hannah), Lindsey Sillers Mata'afa (Richard), Hannah and Gregory Cole Brock, and Ernest Cole Brock IV. She also had four great-grandchildren, Ruth Phifer, Blakely and Micah Sillers, and Makoa Mata'afa.
Pallbearers include Brock Phifer, Neal Phifer, William Phifer, Jonathan Sillers, Ernest Cole Brock IV, and Gregory Cole Brock.
Hannah loved the Lord and shared her devotion to Him and her desire for all she met to know Him as she did. Her greatest joy was studying and teaching the Bible.
Hannah's favorite quote and theme in her later years was from Nehemiah, "the Joy of the Lord is my strength."
She is leaving a spiritual legacy that will continue to grow.
The family is deeply grateful with much praise and thanks to Dr. Mohammad Azam whose heart, skill and dedication provided Hannah with many more great years that she was able to enjoy her life and family. Hannah said, "Dr. Azam is my great physician, my Jesus here on earth".
The family would like to gratefully recognize the service and care that was provided by her sitters, Vilma Rutledge and Cristy Scurlock, and Dianne Hill, who's countless hours of dedication that went above and beyond comparison. They prepared a beautiful meal every Thursday for her grandsons' weekly visit to her house, and treated Hannah with great devotion and love, as they would their own mother.
Due to Covid-19 regulations a private family graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Neverthirst and Big Oak Ranch.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 22, 2020