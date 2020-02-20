|
TUSCALOOSA - Harold "Hal" Graham Sproul, Jr., age 75, was promoted to his heavenly home on February 17, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Celebration of Life service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church Tuscaloosa. Reception to follow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Sproul Sr. and Glenn and Doris Ellenson; sister, Toni Brakke (Roger); and nephew, Chad Nichols.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 47 years, Mary Jean of Tuscaloosa; daughters, Lois Thornton, Blackshear, Ga. and Jennifer Colvin (Ronnie) of Tuscaloosa; sisters, Susan Sproul of Grand Rapids, Minn., Betsy DeHerrera (John) of Port Orchard, Wash.; grandchildren, Steven and Sydney Thornton of Blackshear, Ga., Flossie and Ira Colvin of Tuscaloosa; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Hal was born April 14, 1944 in Buffalo, North Dakota. He graduated in 1962 from West Fargo High School and served our country in the Air Force. He began his career in sales at H.B. Fuller where he excelled. He retired after 32 years as Senior Sales Manager of the South East Territory.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Artos Sunday School Class. He enjoyed hunting with family in the upper Midwest, reading and walking his Corgi, Ellie. He enjoyed spending time with family most. He will be remembered for his kindness, his beautiful blue eyes and his contagious laugh.
Special thanks to Dr. Regina Harrell for her exceptional care, the staff at Caring Days for their continued support and the Capstone Memory Unit for their love in the last few days. Being a strong proponent of research, his body was donated to science for continued research in the field of dementia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Caring Days, 943 31stStreet East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405 or First United Methodist Church, 600 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 20, 2020