NORTHPORT - Harold Herman Buchmann, age 89, of Northport, AL, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leatha Sims Buchmann; father, Herman Buchmann; mother, Freda Teichmiller Buchmann; and sister, Faye Daniels.
He is survived by his children, Karen Campbell (Steve), Patrick Brooks Buchmann, Michael Brady Buchmann (Kelly), and Phillip Brian Buchmann (Sarah); six grandchildren, Clinton Campbell, Chelsey Campbell, Sarah Ann Buchmann, Hanah Buchmann, Conor Buchmann, Trey Hinton (Emma), and Lauren Allen (Todd); his great grandchildren, Hayden Hinton, Harper Allen, and Sam Allen; and his sister, JoAnn Hinkle (David).
Harold was born in Cullman, AL on January 18, 1931. Harold was a graduate of the University of Alabama and worked at Southern Life and Health Insurance Company until his retirement. Harold served in the Air Force, was a former president of the Lions Club, and was an active member of University Lutheran Church.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Pastor Ken Spencer will officiate. The service will be limited to immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University Lutheran Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 3, 2020