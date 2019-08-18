Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Heacock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold R. Heacock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold R. Heacock Obituary
NORTHPORT - Harold R. Heacock, age 74, of Northport, Ala., passed away on August 14, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Bro. Charlie Simmons officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Heacock; mother, Helen Irene Heacock; and brother, Michael Heacock.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Hughes) Heacock; daughter, Connie Marie (Heacock) Kline; son-in-law, Paul S. Kline; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Mitchell and Joseph Blake Mitchell; and three great grandchildren, Miss Mikaela age 11, Mr. J.R. age 7, and Miss Riyah Jo age 2.
Harold was a teacher and instructor in Career Development at Shelton State Community College.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Lee Mitchell, Joseph Blake Mitchell, Paul Kline, David Hughes, Jimmy Hughes, and John Hocutt.
Honorary pallbearer is Douglas Rhinehart.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now