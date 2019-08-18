|
NORTHPORT - Harold R. Heacock, age 74, of Northport, Ala., passed away on August 14, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Bro. Charlie Simmons officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Heacock; mother, Helen Irene Heacock; and brother, Michael Heacock.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Hughes) Heacock; daughter, Connie Marie (Heacock) Kline; son-in-law, Paul S. Kline; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Mitchell and Joseph Blake Mitchell; and three great grandchildren, Miss Mikaela age 11, Mr. J.R. age 7, and Miss Riyah Jo age 2.
Harold was a teacher and instructor in Career Development at Shelton State Community College.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Lee Mitchell, Joseph Blake Mitchell, Paul Kline, David Hughes, Jimmy Hughes, and John Hocutt.
Honorary pallbearer is Douglas Rhinehart.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 18, 2019