NORTHPORT - Harold Sexton, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away January 18, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Sexton; father, Estus Sexton; and brothers, Jerald Sexton and Steven Sexton.
Survivors include his sons, Mike (Lisa), Dewayne (Leslie), Rod (Ann), Scott and Andrew (Alison); brothers, Cade (Penny) and Rick (Sherry); ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Danny Sexton, Steve Sexton, Cameron Sexton, Mikee Lancaster, Johnathan Hubbard and Bill Harris.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 21, 2020