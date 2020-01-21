Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Sexton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Sexton Obituary
NORTHPORT - Harold Sexton, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away January 18, 2020 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Sexton; father, Estus Sexton; and brothers, Jerald Sexton and Steven Sexton.
Survivors include his sons, Mike (Lisa), Dewayne (Leslie), Rod (Ann), Scott and Andrew (Alison); brothers, Cade (Penny) and Rick (Sherry); ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Danny Sexton, Steve Sexton, Cameron Sexton, Mikee Lancaster, Johnathan Hubbard and Bill Harris.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now