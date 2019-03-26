|
TUSCALOOSA – Harry C. Lee, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 24, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2019