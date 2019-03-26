Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
TUSCALOOSA – Harry C. Lee, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 24, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 26, 2019
