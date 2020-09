Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry S. Havens

Harry S. Havens, formerly of Tuscaloosa and a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School, class of 1953, died on August 31, 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Frances, in 2010. Funeral services and burial in Oxford, NC will be private. Contributions to charity in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.



