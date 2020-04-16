Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Hannah,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey "Ray" Hannah, Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey "Ray" Hannah, Sr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Harvey "Ray" Hannah, Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home with family around him. Ray had a full 72 years of life on this Earth. He now has a heavenly home with no more pain and suffering.
He was married for 51 years to the love of his life, his wife, Dorothy, and had two beloved sons, Harvey and James; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claire Burdett and Maude Spence Smith, and Cornelius Neely and Bessie Ellis Leach Hannah; parents, Ed Cleveland and Edna Earl Smith Hannah; brother, Charles Edward Hannah; son, Harvey Ray Hannah, Jr.; and granddaughter, Patricia Gayle Hannah.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Gail Weaver Hannah; son, James Edward Hannah; grandchildren, Austin Ray, Braden Silas and David William Augustus Hannah; twenty nieces and twelve nephews.
Ray was a hardworking, family oriented person who would give you the shirt off his back if it would have helped you. He loved to tell jokes or get something over on you. He was funny, loved his laugh. He loved to camp out, fish, make and do things with his hands. He had mechanical knowledge of how to take apart and put back together things that needed to be repaired; until he was injured in a car wreck and the health issues he endured over the past year. He loved spending time with his animals.
A private service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Pinion officiating. Private burial follows in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Private visitation one hour prior to services.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Pinion, Blake Johnson, Scott Corbell, Mark Pate, Steve Jarman and James Brumett.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now