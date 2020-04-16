|
TUSCALOOSA - Harvey "Ray" Hannah, Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home with family around him. Ray had a full 72 years of life on this Earth. He now has a heavenly home with no more pain and suffering.
He was married for 51 years to the love of his life, his wife, Dorothy, and had two beloved sons, Harvey and James; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claire Burdett and Maude Spence Smith, and Cornelius Neely and Bessie Ellis Leach Hannah; parents, Ed Cleveland and Edna Earl Smith Hannah; brother, Charles Edward Hannah; son, Harvey Ray Hannah, Jr.; and granddaughter, Patricia Gayle Hannah.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Gail Weaver Hannah; son, James Edward Hannah; grandchildren, Austin Ray, Braden Silas and David William Augustus Hannah; twenty nieces and twelve nephews.
Ray was a hardworking, family oriented person who would give you the shirt off his back if it would have helped you. He loved to tell jokes or get something over on you. He was funny, loved his laugh. He loved to camp out, fish, make and do things with his hands. He had mechanical knowledge of how to take apart and put back together things that needed to be repaired; until he was injured in a car wreck and the health issues he endured over the past year. He loved spending time with his animals.
A private service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Pinion officiating. Private burial follows in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Private visitation one hour prior to services.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Pinion, Blake Johnson, Scott Corbell, Mark Pate, Steve Jarman and James Brumett.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 16, 2020