Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Hannah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Ray Hannah Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Ray Hannah Jr. Obituary
NORTHPORT – Harvey Ray Hannah, Jr., age 48, of Northport, Ala., died January 16, 2020. Services will be 12 noon Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Pinion officiating. Burial will follow in Mitchell Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Tuesday two hours prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Gayle Hannah and grandparents, William and Charlotte Weaver and Ed and Edna Hannah.
Survivors include his sons, Austin Ray Hannah and Braden Silas Hannah; brother, James Edward Hannah; and parents, Harvey "Ray" Hannah, Sr. and Dorothy Gail Weaver.
Harvey was the beloved son of Ray and Dorothy Hannah, brother to James Hannah and many adopted brothers and sisters in his life. He was a father who loved his children dearly and all adopted children in his life. Harvey was a very multi-talented individual. He was a tattoo artist, mechanical machinist, knife maker, coin collector, jewelry maker, and a roundabout outdoorsman who loved animals, loved to fish and garden. He loved old automobiles and motorcycles. Harvey loved to help people anyway he could and he was loved by many friends, brothers, sisters, and children. He will be missed by us all.
Pallbearers will be Blake Johnson, Wayne Pinion, Todd Moses, Mark Pate, Chris Madison, James Brunett, Carl Anthony and Scott Corbett.
Honorary pallbearers will be lifelong host of friends, adopted children and families.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now