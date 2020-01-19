|
|
NORTHPORT – Harvey Ray Hannah, Jr., age 48, of Northport, Ala., died January 16, 2020. Services will be 12 noon Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Pinion officiating. Burial will follow in Mitchell Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Tuesday two hours prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Gayle Hannah and grandparents, William and Charlotte Weaver and Ed and Edna Hannah.
Survivors include his sons, Austin Ray Hannah and Braden Silas Hannah; brother, James Edward Hannah; and parents, Harvey "Ray" Hannah, Sr. and Dorothy Gail Weaver.
Harvey was the beloved son of Ray and Dorothy Hannah, brother to James Hannah and many adopted brothers and sisters in his life. He was a father who loved his children dearly and all adopted children in his life. Harvey was a very multi-talented individual. He was a tattoo artist, mechanical machinist, knife maker, coin collector, jewelry maker, and a roundabout outdoorsman who loved animals, loved to fish and garden. He loved old automobiles and motorcycles. Harvey loved to help people anyway he could and he was loved by many friends, brothers, sisters, and children. He will be missed by us all.
Pallbearers will be Blake Johnson, Wayne Pinion, Todd Moses, Mark Pate, Chris Madison, James Brunett, Carl Anthony and Scott Corbett.
Honorary pallbearers will be lifelong host of friends, adopted children and families.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 19, 2020