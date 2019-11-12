|
ELROD - Hayes Curry, age 69, of Elrod, Ala., passed away November 9, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Curry; mother, Ola Mae Brazel Curry; and father, Jepp C. Curry.
Survivors include his son, Winston Curry (Amber).
Hayes was a loving father and husband. He loved his home community of Elrod.
Thank you to the family, friends and community for your support.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sipsey Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 12, 2019