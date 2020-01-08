Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Hayward Baines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hayward Baines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hayward Baines Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Hayward Baines, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 7, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Leon White officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Gay Baines; and parents, Lewis and Madie Baines.
Survivors include his daughter, Pamela Lee (Ron); sons, Lynn Baines (Jin Norris) and Gary Dale Baines; sister, Ruth Carroll (Ralph); grandchildren, Amy O'Brien (Chris), Stuart Lee (fiancée, Sammi), Matthew Baines (Carley); great-grandchild, Addison Baines; and special niece, Shannon Saylors.
Pallbearers will be Ron Lee, Stuart Lee, Rick Lee, Paul Saylors, Chris O'Brien and Matthew Baines.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hayward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now