TUSCALOOSA - Hayward Baines, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 7, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Leon White officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Gay Baines; and parents, Lewis and Madie Baines.
Survivors include his daughter, Pamela Lee (Ron); sons, Lynn Baines (Jin Norris) and Gary Dale Baines; sister, Ruth Carroll (Ralph); grandchildren, Amy O'Brien (Chris), Stuart Lee (fiancée, Sammi), Matthew Baines (Carley); great-grandchild, Addison Baines; and special niece, Shannon Saylors.
Pallbearers will be Ron Lee, Stuart Lee, Rick Lee, Paul Saylors, Chris O'Brien and Matthew Baines.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 8, 2020