Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forest Lake United Methodist Church
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lake United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Kidd-Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel B. Kidd-Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel B. Kidd-Snyder Obituary
NORTHPORT - Hazel B. Kidd-Snyder, age 92, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 11, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Forest Lake United Methodist Church with Dr. Kevin Thomas and Melody Traylor officiating with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
She was preceded in death by parents, H.B and Annie Barton; husbands, Thomas Kidd and Claude Snyder; son, Tommy Kidd; grandson, Christopher Hall and her beloved dog, Honey.
She is survived by her daughters, Jo Anne K. Hall and Angie Beverly; son, Rickey Kidd; sister, Mary Ann Wood; grandchildren, Michele Davis (Todd), Jason Hall and Tom Kidd; and great-grandchild, Dylan Hall.
Hazel had a Master's Degree in elementary education from the University of Alabama and taught at Crestmont Elementary for over 30 years. She was a lifetime member of Forest Lake United Methodist Church and loved her church family dearly. She also loved to travel with her sister and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Todd Davis, Jason Hall, Ed Barton and Richard Marlowe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Forest Lake United Methodist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -