NORTHPORT - Hazel B. Kidd-Snyder, age 92, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 11, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Forest Lake United Methodist Church with Dr. Kevin Thomas and Melody Traylor officiating with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
She was preceded in death by parents, H.B and Annie Barton; husbands, Thomas Kidd and Claude Snyder; son, Tommy Kidd; grandson, Christopher Hall and her beloved dog, Honey.
She is survived by her daughters, Jo Anne K. Hall and Angie Beverly; son, Rickey Kidd; sister, Mary Ann Wood; grandchildren, Michele Davis (Todd), Jason Hall and Tom Kidd; and great-grandchild, Dylan Hall.
Hazel had a Master's Degree in elementary education from the University of Alabama and taught at Crestmont Elementary for over 30 years. She was a lifetime member of Forest Lake United Methodist Church and loved her church family dearly. She also loved to travel with her sister and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Todd Davis, Jason Hall, Ed Barton and Richard Marlowe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Forest Lake United Methodist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 13, 2019