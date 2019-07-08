Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 750-3140
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel "Jean” Lowery


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel "Jean” Lowery Obituary
NORTHPORT - Hazel "Jean" Lowery, age 74, born on August 7, 1944, went home to be with her Lord. She was surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of West Alabama on July 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service followed immediately by her Celebration of Life Ceremony at 6 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and grandparents.
She is survived by the love of her life, Leo O'Neal; her daughters, Micklynn Branyon (husband-Dustin Branyon) and Rebecca Vick; her sister, Peggy Turner (husband-Larry Turner); brothers, Jerry Burkhart (wife-Ruthie Burkhart) and Dale Burlison (wife-Tammy Burlison); six grandchildren who she loved dearly; and special family includes: Aireal Smith, who she loved like a daughter, and Dan Quimby, who she loved as a brother.
Arrangements handled by Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now