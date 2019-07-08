|
|
NORTHPORT - Hazel "Jean" Lowery, age 74, born on August 7, 1944, went home to be with her Lord. She was surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of West Alabama on July 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service followed immediately by her Celebration of Life Ceremony at 6 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and grandparents.
She is survived by the love of her life, Leo O'Neal; her daughters, Micklynn Branyon (husband-Dustin Branyon) and Rebecca Vick; her sister, Peggy Turner (husband-Larry Turner); brothers, Jerry Burkhart (wife-Ruthie Burkhart) and Dale Burlison (wife-Tammy Burlison); six grandchildren who she loved dearly; and special family includes: Aireal Smith, who she loved like a daughter, and Dan Quimby, who she loved as a brother.
Arrangements handled by Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 8, 2019