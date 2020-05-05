|
|
NORTHPORT - Hazel Morris, age 90, passed away May 2, 2020 at her home. Graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Corder officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Hazel was born January 24, 1930 in Cullman, Ala. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a long time member of Alberta Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Morris; her parents, Paul and Lena Waters; her 11 brothers and sisters and many other much loved family members.
Survivors include sons Danny W. Morris and Kenneth E Morris; granddaughter, Christa Morris; sister-in-law, Lisa Waters; many nieces and nephews and special friends, Bill and Ruth Murray and Sam Andrus.
Special thanks to Gina Farley for her loving care, Forrest Manor Rehab, Hospice of West Alabama, Wade and Alta Bradberry and all those that made her 90th Birthday Special!
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 5, 2020