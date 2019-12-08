|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Hazel Wyvonne Washington, age 67, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 1, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Schmitt Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Sunday, 2 – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 8, 2019