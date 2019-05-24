|
NORTHPORT - Helen C. McCarter, age 70, of Northport, Ala., passed away on May 20, 2019 at DCH Northport Medical Center. The Service of Witness to the Resurrection will occur on May 25, 2019, at Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Joseph F. Scrivener and the Rev. Lou Ann Sellers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service at 10 a.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick Cassandras and Mary B. Cassandras.
Survivors include her husband, the Rev. Dr. Neil McCarter; sons, Neil Boyd McCarter (Lindsey) and John Nicholas McCarter (Ben Mansour); and one brother, Pete Cassandras (Mary Jane); as well as several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Helen was born on September 28, 1948, in Memphis, Tenn., to her parents, Nick and Mary Cassandras. She was educated in the public schools of Memphis and received training at a business school. She also attended the University of Memphis. She worked for over 30 years as a medical secretary/ transcriptionist.
In January 1976, Helen met her husband, Neil, on a blind date, which was arranged by mutual friends. On June 19, 1976, they were married in the Covington Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Covington, Tenn., where Neil was pastor. Their sons, Boyd and John, were born during Neil's time of service there.
Helen was a loving wife and mother with a great sense of humor, was a humanizing influence on her husband Neil, and was a trusted advisor and confidante to him. Helen was a faithful servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ, living her faith through her daily actions.
Memorial contributions can be made to Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church, Bethel Presbyterian Church, , or to the charity of personal choice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2019