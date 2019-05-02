|
NORTHPORT - Helen Earline Branton, born March 22, 1925, died April 26, 2019 at the age of 94.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Harlin Fulgham and Nona McJenkins Fulgham; her sisters, Viola Corine Sellers, Edna Pauline Fulgham, Agnes Geraldine DeJarnette and Nona Evelyn Fulgham; her husband, Robert Terrell Branton; and daughter-in-law, Clorinda Hill Branton.
She is survived by her three children, Richard Terrell Branton (Jean), Ken Branton (Denise), Sandra Hall (Steve); her ten grandchildren, Chris Branton (Kristie), April Kendrick (Mark), Robert Branton (Melissa), Steve Branton (Kim), Chris Duran, Katie Beak (Taylor), Kyle Duran, Maggie Duran, Elijah Hall, Jeremiah Hall; and her seven great-grandchildren.
Helen was raised in Reform, Alabama where she often teased that she went to Reformatory school. She graduated from nursing school at Druid City Hospital along with her sisters and went on to work in labor and delivery where she delighted with bringing new life into the world. Later she worked as a private duty nurse. Helen was a tried-and-true Alabama fan, as evidenced by her Alabama throw blankets she always had, her Alabama cuckoo clock, and many signed pictures of Nick Saban. Often her house was the site for tailgating as she also loved to cook and have a house full of family- football was just the occasion for these things. Christmas gatherings were another opportunity to bring in family and cook all the favorites. She loved Christmas so much she had Dicken's Cottages and special ornaments out all year long. She also had a green thumb and never met a flower she didn't like, but she was partial to Hibiscus and Roses. Helen was special to all who met her. She would have treats for the nursing staff at Pine Valley and Forrest Manor, and was always up for adventure. She lived a very full life of 94 years.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. and services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Vaughan officiating. Burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will include Chris Branton, Robert Branton, Steve Branton, Chris Duran, Jeremiah Hall and Gavin Branton.
Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Duran, Elijah Hall, Dr. John Summerford, Dr. David Hinton, Dr. Gardner Rowell, Dr. George Nunn, Dr. Mark Kendrick, Lyman Hardy, Hospice of West Alabama and the staff at Pine Valley and Forrest Manor.
We encourage those who feel led, to donate to the DCH Cancer Center.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 2, 2019