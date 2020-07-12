1/1
Helen Elizabeth Boyd
1936 - 2020
VANCE - Helen Elizabeth (Reed) Boyd, age 84, March 1, 1936-July 10, 2020, left this earth with her heavenly wings to meet her Savior Jesus Christ and her LOVE, Rev. A.V. on July 10, 2020. She spent many lonely hours for the past seven years since her love left her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be so, so missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Alsy V. Boyd; parents, T.C and Lonnie Reed; grandparents, Carie and Lovie Reed; and brother, Charles (Sam) Reed.
She leaves behind her children, Kenneth (Patricia), Diane (Howard), Denise (Terry) and Phillip Boyd; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Festus "Buk" Reed; sister, Wanda Norris; and heap of loving family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Boyd, Brian Randall, Kenneth Belue, Wesley Grammer, Chris Herndon, Nathan Foster, Bradley Boyd.
Honorary pallbearer is Brandon Boyd who is presently serving our country overseas and all her great-grandsons.
She was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. She was a loving friend and one that never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She walked side by side with her husband during their ministries for the Lord.
Services will be at Evergreen Baptist Church, Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. Viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park & Chapel directing.




Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
JUL
13
Service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
