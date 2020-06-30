NORTHPORT – Helen Elizabeth Jennings, age 92, of Northport, Alabama, went home to be with her Lord, June 27, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Helen was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved all of those who called her Nana. She was born in Rose Hill, Alabama on June 30, 1927. The middle of seven children, her family moved to Luverne, Alabama when she was a young child. She attended the Luverne School system. Her father passed away when she was 16, she then went to work to help provide for the family. She met her husband, Buren Jennings, Jr. and married June 7, 1948. They recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. In her early years, Helen attended a pilot school and was one test away from receiving her pilot license before she became a fulltime homemaker. During her children's school years, she was a regular volunteer whenever needed. In her later years, Helen worked as a security person at Parisians and a receptionist at Northport Civic Center until her retirement. Helen was a member of Northgate Baptist Church. She loved Alabama football.

She was preceded in death by her father, H. Luther Greer and mother, Vera Croft Greer; daughter, Tammy Jo Jennings and an infant daughter; three brothers, James Greer, Howard Greer and Charles Greer; three sisters, Ruth Campbell, Mary Foreman and Sara Jo Greer.

Survivors include her husband, Buren (Cuz) Jennings, Jr.; son, Charles Jennings (Beth) and daughter, Deborah McBride (John); grandsons, Eric Jennings, John E. McBride (Kelly); granddaughters, Beth Hill and Kyle Ziegler (Jonathan); step-grandson, Joel Baker and step-granddaughter, Jewell Seprodi; 21 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren; and her devoted caregivers, Dorothy, Cortnee and Teresa.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice.

Pallbearers will be John E. McBride, Eric Jennings, Austin Patterson, Jonathan Ziegler, Justin McBride and Chris McBride.







