Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Central Church of Christ
Heritage Room, 304 Hargrove Road
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Tally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Elizabeth Tally


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Elizabeth Tally Obituary
NORTHPORT - Helen Elizabeth Tally, 73, of Northport, Alabama, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia, died peacefully on June 18, 2019, at Heritage Health Care and Rehab in Tuscaloosa. Born September 14, 1945, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., she is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Ophelia Allen of Duncanville, Ala.
Helen was a single mother with two sons. She worked very hard for everything that she had and was a good provider for her children. After she retired from the City of Tuscaloosa, she spent her time growing plants and flowers, caring for her many pets and spending time with her two granddaughters. After she moved to Atlanta, she discovered her new talent, singing. Helen loved to sing. If she hadn't sung for you, then you never met her. She loved Elvis and often said as she left the stage, "Elvis has left the building."
Survivors include her two sons, Billy Mason (Scott) of Atlanta, Ga. and Joseph Dean Kay (Jan) of Northport, Ala.; her brother, James Passon Nichols (Carol) of Deland Fla.; and her two granddaughters, Christine Kay Dickson of Holt, Ala. and Casaundra Jacqueline Kay (Andy) of Moundville, Ala.; and her best friend Daisy, her teacup poodle.
Memorial services will be held June 29th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ in the Heritage Room, 304 Hargrove Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, with Scott McCown presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , alz.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now