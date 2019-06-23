NORTHPORT - Helen Elizabeth Tally, 73, of Northport, Alabama, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia, died peacefully on June 18, 2019, at Heritage Health Care and Rehab in Tuscaloosa. Born September 14, 1945, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., she is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Ophelia Allen of Duncanville, Ala.

Helen was a single mother with two sons. She worked very hard for everything that she had and was a good provider for her children. After she retired from the City of Tuscaloosa, she spent her time growing plants and flowers, caring for her many pets and spending time with her two granddaughters. After she moved to Atlanta, she discovered her new talent, singing. Helen loved to sing. If she hadn't sung for you, then you never met her. She loved Elvis and often said as she left the stage, "Elvis has left the building."

Survivors include her two sons, Billy Mason (Scott) of Atlanta, Ga. and Joseph Dean Kay (Jan) of Northport, Ala.; her brother, James Passon Nichols (Carol) of Deland Fla.; and her two granddaughters, Christine Kay Dickson of Holt, Ala. and Casaundra Jacqueline Kay (Andy) of Moundville, Ala.; and her best friend Daisy, her teacup poodle.

Memorial services will be held June 29th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ in the Heritage Room, 304 Hargrove Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, with Scott McCown presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , alz.org. Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 23, 2019