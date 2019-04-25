Home

Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
Helen Files Gray Obituary
JASPER - Helen Files Gray, age 88, peacefully passed April 22, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Gertrude Files.
Helen was born March 27, 1931, in the small town of Pea Ridge, Alabama.
Graduating in 1948 at the top of her class, Helen, known as "Dood", by her classmates was voted "Best All Around Girl".
Helen was the beloved wife to her late husband, Charles E. Gray, for 54 years. She was a devoted mother to Mike, Steve, Debbie and Carolyn; a loving grandmother to Daniel, Lindy, Josh, Jessica, Jamie, Mahalia, Matt, Geoffrey, Chris and Angel; a caring great-grandmother to Carley, Gracyn, Ty, Gabrielle, Tommy, Daniel, Iris, Logan, Dean, Bristal, Everleigh, Jazlyn, Sophia, Jack and Mills; and an adored great-great-grandmother to Zoey. Helen leaves behind four generations full of wonderful memories of her endless love and generosity.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. from Nelson Funeral Home Chapel in Fayette. Burial will follow in Walker Memorial Gardens in Jasper with Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directing. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Ricky Williams will officiate.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 25, 2019
