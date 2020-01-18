|
|
COTTONDALE - "Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies." – Proverbs 31:10
Helen Marie Posey Carruth passed from this life into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 94.
Marie was born October 17, 1925 in Manifest, La., the first of five children of Elzano Ashley and John Dosher Posey. She attended Manifest School and upon graduation, was employed as an Aircraft Parts and Equipment Inspector by Alexandria Army Air Base. Here she met a young sailor named Wallace Earl Carruth. They were married in December 1947 and moved to Washington, D.C. where Marie took a job with the United States Treasury Department. W.E. was called into full-time ministry and the couple moved to North Carolina to attend Bible College. In 1950, Wallace was ordained as a minister in the Church of the Nazarene. Wallace and Marie pastored for over 40 years in Nazarene churches across Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama. In addition to her duties as a mother and pastor's wife, Marie also worked outside the home at Sears Catalog Department and the Alabama State Unemployment Compensation Agency. She was also an owner of a ceramic shop in downtown Moundville, Ala. for several years, where she was able to share her talent and love of ceramics by teaching others.
Marie and Wallace had four sons and one daughter, and were later blessed with nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Marie was a devoted mother and loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She served selflessly in her role as pastor's wife and was known for her care and compassion for others. Marie worked tirelessly in her service to the Lord, cooking meals, sending cards, interceding in prayer, coordinating youth events, welcoming others into her home, and supporting her congregation in whatever way was needed. Marie enjoyed ceramics, gardening, fishing, and babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her beloved Yorkie, Tallulah Belle was her constant companion.
Marie loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed visiting her extended family in Louisiana. She is survived by her five children: Wallace Earl Carruth, Jr. (Patricia), Richard Alan Carruth, Sr., Sherri Carruth Stone (David), John Dee Carruth (Kimberly), William Don Carruth (Melissa); nine grandchildren: Ashley Carruth Taylor (Brad), Staci Stone Dockery (Randy), Amy Cecile Carruth, Bethany Joye Stone, Laura Stone Peacock (Josh), Richard Alan Carruth, Jr. (Christine), Miranda Carruth Burson (Chris), Magen Ann Carruth, and William Don Carruth, Jr.; 15 great-grandchildren: Alyssa Dockery, Jay Dockery, Bradleigh Taylor, Caelyn Taylor, Logan Dockery, Eli Dockery, Stone Peacock, Ella Taylor, Carlie Carruth, Asher Peacock, Finleigh Taylor, Cassandra Burson, Riley Burson, Kane Peacock, and Catie Carruth; and brother, Alvie Lee Posey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Earl Carruth, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Sharon Carruth; brothers, Charles Alan Posey, Carl Posey, and John Dosher Posey, Jr.
She is fondly remembered for her quick wit and sassy "redhead" personality.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Tuscaloosa First Church of the Nazarene, with Reverend James Walker, Doctor Bernie Deffinger, and Reverend Mark Aills officiating. Visitation will be at Tuscaloosa First Church of the Nazarene Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South is directing.
Pallbearers will be Alan Carruth, Will Carruth, Brad Taylor, Randy Dockery, Josh Peacock, Jay Dockery, Logan Dockery, Eli Dockery and Stone Peacock.
Honorary pallbearers include Chris Burson, friends at Tuscaloosa First Church of the Nazarene, Dr. James Williams and staff at Whitaker Clinic, Rev. and Mrs. Jerry Reach, Rev. and Mrs. Alvis Taylor, Rev. and Mrs. Walter Rezendes, and Rev. and Mrs. Don Elledge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Building Fund of Tuscaloosa First Church of the Nazarene.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of UAB Hospital, Hospice of West Alabama, DCH Regional Medical Center, and UAB Hospital Highlands.
"Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all. Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates." – Proverbs 31:28 - 31
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 18, 2020