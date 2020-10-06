1/
Helen S. Hamner
Helen S. Hamner
Helen S. Hamner, age 90, of Northport, Ala., passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Carroll's Creeks Baptist Church with Bro. Allan Roggli officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, T.H Hamner; parents, Champ and Essie Sullivan; sons, Terry Elmore and Gary Elmore; daughter, Sharon Harless; brothers, Jack and James Sullivan; and sisters, Mearl Little and Marie.
Survivors include sons, James Larry Elmore, Jimmy Hamner, Scott Hamner; grandchildren, James S. Elmore, Brandy L. Turner, Deidra White, Jason Gary Elmore, Jason Ross Elmore, Patricia Elmore, and Victoria Elmore.
Helen worked in the DCH E.R and for Dr. Sam Davis M.D in Northport as a nurse. She spent her life serving others, but the most important thing is, she was saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ.
Pallbearers will be Jason Ross Elmore, Jason Gary Elmore, Kevin Hamner, Chris White, Larry Elmore, and James Elmore.
Honorary pallbearers are Carroll's Creek Baptist Church members.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
