TUSCALOOSA - Helen Fern Smith Grammer, age 65, of Tuscaloosa, passed on April 30, 2020. A private memorial service will be held this Saturday, May 16, 2020. Burial will occur at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park next to her son and grandson.
Helen was preceded (and is reunited) in death by her son, Johnny Burdette Phoenix; grandson, Nathaniel Enriquez Grammer; and parents, Burdette Smith and Mary Glosson Smith.
Survivors include twin sister, Janie Smith Richards; daughter, April Aleisha Grammer; son, Joshua Perry Grammer; and grandchildren, Daeja Leona Grammer, Alejandra (Kayla) Gulley, Lucia Olivia Campos and Daniel Enriquez Grammer.
Helen was born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif. She was the mother of three and raised her family in Tuscaloosa. After she stopped working she lived and visited family in Atlanta, Ga., Los Angeles, Calif., and Dallas, Texas.
Your love is forever in our hearts, until we meet again.
Helen worked in home health and child care. Special thanks to the family of Mrs. Stamford, family of Mrs. Edwards, Mr. and Mrs. Carol Andrews, and Mr. and Mrs. Brad and Cynthia Almond.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 15, 2020