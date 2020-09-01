1/
Henry Boone "Bubs" Cummings
Tuscaloosa - Henry Boone Cummings "Bubs" passed away peacefully at his home on August 31, 2020. Bubs was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in 1938 and attended Tuscaloosa High School and the University of Alabama where he was a proud Sigma Nu. He worked in the trucking business all of his life, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. His greatest love was to be in the great outdoors. He especially enjoyed his time at Bigbee Bluff, Rocky Hill in MS and Mitchell Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oswill McGee Cummings Jr., his brother Oswill McGee Cummings III (Jackie), his grandsons, Michael Christopher Cummings and William Campbell Jeffries.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Anne Mitchell Cummings, sons, Henry Boone Cummings Jr. (June), Christopher Allen Cummings and daughter Anne Cummings Gaddy (Scott). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Henry Boone Cummings, III (Chip), Harrison Allen Cummings, Mitchell Taylor Gaddy, Sara Kate Cummings, Caitlyn Grace Cummings and great granddaughter Arrianna Cummings.
Burial will be for immediate family only due to COVID-19.
Special thanks to Dr. Brian Wilhite, Dr. Bill Hill and Dr. Anne Lewis. Not only great doctors, but great friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
