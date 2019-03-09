DUNCANVILLE - Henry F. Lawrence, age 80, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away March 6, 2019 at home. His graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Alan Roggli officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lillie Jenkins Lawrence; daughter, Sharon Lawrence Gowins; mother, Frances Wilson Lawrence; father, Ervin Webster Lawrence, brothers, Jack Lawrence and Oliver Lawrence; sister, Donnie Lawrence Diamond; and grandson, Michael Gowins.

Survivors include his daughters, Brenda C. Weems (Donnie), Lillian A. Leftwich (Robert) and Lisa G. Lawrence; sisters, Bonnie Honeycutt and Georgia Walker; brothers, Ervin "Pete" Lawrence (Bit), Edwin Monroe Lawrence (Carolyn) and Earnest Bryant Lawrence (Juanita); grandchildren, Christopher Phillip Marcum, George Andrew Marcum, Joseph Edward Marcum and Robert Brandon Leftwich; and great-grandchildren, Cylee Marcum, Autumn Taylor Marcum and Chloe Leftwich.

Henry was a loving father and husband. Together he and his wife ran L&H Truck Service for 30 years. After retirement, he enjoyed working in his yard with the various plants and trees, and when weather didn't permit that, he worked in his workshop building things out of wood. Traveling was a passion shared by both Henry and his wife, and they traveled extensively.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Marcum, Andrew Marcum, Joseph Marcum, Brandon Leftwich, Kenneth Lawrence and Randy Hubbard.

Honorary pallbearers are past employees of L&H Truck Service. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary