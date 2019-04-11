|
TUSCALOOSA – Henry L. Coleman, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died April 4, 2019, at Noland Hospital. Services will be 12 noon Friday, April 12, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church with Rev. Carlos Moore and Rev. David Gay officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Gardens with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the main chapel of the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 11, 2019