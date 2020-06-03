Henry Lewis Williams Jr.
CARROLLTON - Henry Lewis Williams, Jr., age 73, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away June 2, 2020 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery in Carrollton with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
