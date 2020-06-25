Henry Stephens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUSCALOOSA - Henry Stephens, age 77, passed away at home on June 22, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda and son, Henry Jr. (Dana) and someone he thought of as a son Randy Adams; grandchildren Lindsay Shirley (Justin), Hillary Stephens, Henry Stephens III (Haley); and great-grandchildren, Dylan Shirley, Crosby Shirley, Erin Stephens, and Lillian Stephens.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brandt; mother and father, Mary and Bennie Stephens; brother, Charles Stephens; and sister, Allene Noland.
Henry was a member of the Alabama National Guard for eight years, later becoming a general commercial contractor of H&H Stephens Construction in Tuscaloosa County for over 30 years. He was well known and well loved by his employees, customers, and vendors. Though he was a great contractor, he was an even better man, husband, grandfather, and "granddear." He loved his family most of all and was well loved by his children, grands, and great-grands.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. on June 25, 2020 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with graveside services in Memory Hill Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Caffee, Tommy Jones, Randy Adams, Doug Latham, Justin Shirley and Ken Pate.
Donations can be made in Henry's name to Eagles Wings or Hospice of West Alabama.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Graveside service
Memory Hill Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved