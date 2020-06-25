TUSCALOOSA - Henry Stephens, age 77, passed away at home on June 22, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda and son, Henry Jr. (Dana) and someone he thought of as a son Randy Adams; grandchildren Lindsay Shirley (Justin), Hillary Stephens, Henry Stephens III (Haley); and great-grandchildren, Dylan Shirley, Crosby Shirley, Erin Stephens, and Lillian Stephens.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brandt; mother and father, Mary and Bennie Stephens; brother, Charles Stephens; and sister, Allene Noland.

Henry was a member of the Alabama National Guard for eight years, later becoming a general commercial contractor of H&H Stephens Construction in Tuscaloosa County for over 30 years. He was well known and well loved by his employees, customers, and vendors. Though he was a great contractor, he was an even better man, husband, grandfather, and "granddear." He loved his family most of all and was well loved by his children, grands, and great-grands.

Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. on June 25, 2020 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with graveside services in Memory Hill Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Caffee, Tommy Jones, Randy Adams, Doug Latham, Justin Shirley and Ken Pate.

Donations can be made in Henry's name to Eagles Wings or Hospice of West Alabama.







