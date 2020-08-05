1/
Henry Thomas "Tommy" Hughes
1940 - 2020
MT. AIRY, GA. - "Tommy" Hughes, age 80, of Mt. Airy, Ga., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
He was born on May 18, 1940, in Carrollton, Ala., to Bill and Lila Killian Hughes. Mr. Hughes was an engineer and plant manager with E/Z Bore, Inc. He was a member of Damascus Baptist Church and was a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; brother, Gene; brother-in-law, Jack Howell; and sister-in-law, Eileen Hughes.
Survivors include sons, Chris (Debra), Derrick (Jamie); grandchildren, Kayla, Jonathan, Gracie, Bryson and Brayden, all of Mt. Airy, Ga.; brothers include Barney Bill (Mavis) of Northport, Ala. and Jimmy of Ethelsville, Ala.; sisters include Octavia Howell of Gordo, Ala., Ann Capes (Ron) of Opelika, Ala. and Mary Ruth Butler (Bobby) of Crestview, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706-778-8668) is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eastview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
